Advertisement

Twitter Trolls Imam-ul-Haq on Calling Himself a ‘Loser’ With a Bizarre Caption

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jan 18, 2022 | 6:18 pm
Imam ul Haq | Twitter troll | weird caption

From trolling politicians, showbiz celebrities, and even cricketers, Pakistan’s Twitter users spare no one. Their latest target was the national cricket team’s top-order batter, Imam-ul-Haq, who posted his picture on the microblogging website with a confusing caption.

Advertisement

“The winner is just the loser who never gave up! So yea, I choose to be a loser,” the left-handed batter wrote on Twitter.

His caption and choice of clothing caught everyone’s attention and received hilarious replies. Some of the funniest ones have been shared below:

ALSO READ

A Twitter user, unimpressed with his fashion sense, said Imam did not need to caption the photo as his pair of pants said it all.

Another user asked the cricketer if he even understood what he was saying.

A user expressed similar thoughts with a meme.

ALSO READ

“If my grandma had wheels, she would’ve been a bike. – same energy,” said another user.

Advertisement

Another user taunted him for his ‘parchi’ background.

Also Read

Rizvi Syed
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>