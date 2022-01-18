Twitter Trolls Imam-ul-Haq on Calling Himself a ‘Loser’ With a Bizarre Caption

From trolling politicians, showbiz celebrities, and even cricketers, Pakistan’s Twitter users spare no one. Their latest target was the national cricket team’s top-order batter, Imam-ul-Haq, who posted his picture on the microblogging website with a confusing caption.

“The winner is just the loser who never gave up! So yea, I choose to be a loser,” the left-handed batter wrote on Twitter.

The winner is just the loser who never gave up! So yea, I choose to be a loser.😊#26 pic.twitter.com/YBZa55jKYg — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) January 17, 2022

His caption and choice of clothing caught everyone’s attention and received hilarious replies. Some of the funniest ones have been shared below:

A Twitter user, unimpressed with his fashion sense, said Imam did not need to caption the photo as his pair of pants said it all.

Yeah you could've just put up the picture and the pants would have told us that. https://t.co/4A37dLpaU2 — Gibby #FreePalestine (@Gibbyk1) January 17, 2022

Another user asked the cricketer if he even understood what he was saying.

Please let me know if you understand what he's trying to say.#regards https://t.co/3OwXgTdyI5 — Sarmad Baloch (@Sarmadb20) January 17, 2022

A user expressed similar thoughts with a meme.

“If my grandma had wheels, she would’ve been a bike. – same energy,” said another user.

"If my grandma had wheels, she would've been a bike" – same energy. https://t.co/FifWZF7su8 — Hihi Gadid • (@bigbrownenergy) January 17, 2022

Another user taunted him for his ‘parchi’ background.