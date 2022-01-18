Zong Gives You the Power to Make Your Own Package

To help its customers meet their specific digital connectivity needs in today’s fast-paced world, Zong has introduced Make Your Own Package.

Advertisement

Now Zong customers have the freedom and convenience to make their own customized Package as per their needs at the best possible rates either by dialing *3031# or logging in to My Zong App.

Customers have the option to select their desired validity (3, 7, & 30 days) along with resources which include Social Data GBs for Facebook, WhatsApp & YouTube, all-purpose Data GBs, Zong Minutes, Other Network Mins, and SMS.

Upon selection of the desired incentives, customer will be required to make payment through their balance only for the incentives they have selected.

“The MYOP is yet another testament to Zong’s customer-first approach where our focus is to facilitate our users in the most innovative and flexible ways,” shared Zong 4G’s spokesperson.

“Seamless digital connectivity is the first step towards digital inclusion and we hope that MYOP will help plug the existing digital penetration gaps in Pakistan,” he added.

Advertisement

As a customer-centric company, Zong aims to uplift its customers’ experience to newer heights.

Through its most advanced digital solutions, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network is innovating to provide sought-after solutions, services, and offers to its customers and promises to continue doing so in the future.