HBL MicrofinanceBank Inaugurated in Karachi

To commemorate the renaming of The First MicrofinanceBank Ltd. as HBL MicrofinanceBank (HBL MFB), a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Bank’s Karimabad Branch, Karachi.

The new brand was inaugurated by Sultan Ali Allana – Chairman HBL, who was joined by Muhammad Aurangzeb – President & CEO HBL, Rayomond Kotwal – Chairman HBL MicrofinanceBank and Amir Khan – President & CEO of HBL MicrofinanceBank.

The Board of Directors and Senior Management of HBL MFB were also present on the occasion.

The rebranding better reflects HBL MFB’s values, ownership and reliability, and that of its principal sponsor, HBL, which is synonymous in Pakistan for its trustworthiness, stability and market leadership.

This change of name to HBL MicrofinanceBank will reinforce the sense of trust, stability and progressiveness associated with HBL to customers, regulators, and the general public.

HBL MicrofinanceBank will remain focused on its mission to “enable people to improve their quality of life with inclusive and innovative financial solutions” and will continue to serve its customers across the length and breadth of Pakistan at the same high standards to which they are accustomed.

HBL MicrofinanceBank remains committed to turning hopes into realities in line with its promise of “Umeed Se Yaqeen Tak”.