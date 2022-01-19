Here Are the Expected New Prices of Toyota Cars After the Mini-Budget

With Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) announcement of price hikes, the other companies are expected to follow suit quite soon. However, PSMC’s recent price hike has made it certain that the increases are the result of hiked Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Sales Tax rates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Kicks Off 2022 With Massive Price Hikes

The impact of these new rates, which were imposed after the approval of the mini-budget, is likely to be reflected in the car prices across the board. Therefore, the following are the expected price hikes against locally assembled cars by Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC):

Cars Current Price (Rs.) Expected Price (Rs.) Absolute Difference (Rs.) % Difference Yaris GLI MT 1.3 2,549,000 2,611,171 62,171 2.4% Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 2,679,000 2,744,341 65,341 2.4% Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 2,749,000 2,816,049 67,049 2.4% Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 2,849,000 2,918,488 69,488 2.4% Yaris ATIV XMT 1.5 2,899,000 2,969,707 70,707 2.4% Yaris ATIV XCVT 1.5 3,099,000 3,174,585 75,585 2.4% Corolla X Manual 1.6 3,299,000 3,379,463 80,463 2.4% Corolla Automoatic 1.6 3,449,000 3,533,122 84,122 2.4% Corolla X CVT-I 1.8 3,779,000 3,871,171 92,171 2.4% Corolla X Auto 1.6 – SE 3,779,000 3,871,171 92,171 2.4% Corolla Grande XCVT-I 1.8 – Biege 4,079,000 4,178,488 99,488 2.4% Corolla Grande XCVT-I 1.8 – Black 4,099,000 4,198,976 99,976 2.4% Hilux REVO G MT 6,789,000 6,946,884 157,884 2.3% Hilux REVO G AT 7,139,000 7,305,023 166,023 2.3% Hilux REVO V AT 7,849,000 8,031,535 182,535 2.3% Fortuner 2.7 G 8,179,000 8,568,476 389,476 4.8% Fortuner 2.7 V 9,489,000 9,940,857 451,857 4.8% Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 9,919,000 10,391,333 472,333 4.8% Fortuner Legender 10,349,000 10,841,810 492,810 4.8%

Toyota IMC announced its most recent price hike in November 2021, which — according to the company CEO Ali Asghar Jamali — was due to the massive depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar, increased freight charges, and inflated raw material costs.

Upon the finance ministry’s proposal to increase taxes on locally assembled cars in December, Jamali critiqued the government’s policymaking while highlighting that the car industry requires a concrete and sustainable policy that allows for continued growth.

ALSO READ Honda to Buy Unique Electric Car Batteries From American Company

The revised tax rates have wreaked havoc across the auto industry, causing problems for car buyers and manufacturers. The mini-budget is proving to be a double-edged sword as it is curtail the import bill while minimizing impact on car production and sales volume.