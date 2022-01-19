Advertisement

Here Are the Expected New Prices of Toyota Cars After the Mini-Budget

By Waleed Shah | Published Jan 19, 2022 | 7:42 pm
Toyota IMC Prices

With Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) announcement of price hikes, the other companies are expected to follow suit quite soon. However, PSMC’s recent price hike has made it certain that the increases are the result of hiked Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Sales Tax rates.

Advertisement
ALSO READ

The impact of these new rates, which were imposed after the approval of the mini-budget, is likely to be reflected in the car prices across the board. Therefore, the following are the expected price hikes against locally assembled cars by Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC):

Cars Current Price (Rs.) Expected Price (Rs.) Absolute Difference (Rs.) % Difference
Yaris GLI MT 1.3            2,549,000            2,611,171              62,171 2.4%
Yaris ATIV MT 1.3            2,679,000            2,744,341              65,341 2.4%
Yaris GLI CVT 1.3            2,749,000            2,816,049              67,049 2.4%
Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3            2,849,000            2,918,488              69,488 2.4%
Yaris ATIV XMT 1.5            2,899,000            2,969,707              70,707 2.4%
Yaris ATIV XCVT 1.5            3,099,000            3,174,585              75,585 2.4%
Corolla X Manual 1.6            3,299,000            3,379,463              80,463 2.4%
Corolla Automoatic 1.6            3,449,000            3,533,122              84,122 2.4%
Corolla X CVT-I 1.8            3,779,000            3,871,171              92,171 2.4%
Corolla X Auto 1.6 – SE            3,779,000            3,871,171              92,171 2.4%
Corolla Grande XCVT-I 1.8 – Biege            4,079,000            4,178,488              99,488 2.4%
Corolla Grande XCVT-I 1.8 – Black            4,099,000            4,198,976              99,976 2.4%
Hilux REVO G MT            6,789,000            6,946,884            157,884 2.3%
Hilux REVO G AT            7,139,000            7,305,023            166,023 2.3%
Hilux REVO V AT            7,849,000            8,031,535            182,535 2.3%
Fortuner 2.7 G            8,179,000            8,568,476            389,476 4.8%
Fortuner 2.7 V            9,489,000            9,940,857            451,857 4.8%
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4            9,919,000          10,391,333            472,333 4.8%
Fortuner Legender          10,349,000          10,841,810            492,810 4.8%

Toyota IMC announced its most recent price hike in November 2021, which — according to the company CEO Ali Asghar Jamali — was due to the massive depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar, increased freight charges, and inflated raw material costs.

Upon the finance ministry’s proposal to increase taxes on locally assembled cars in December, Jamali critiqued the government’s policymaking while highlighting that the car industry requires a concrete and sustainable policy that allows for continued growth.

ALSO READ

The revised tax rates have wreaked havoc across the auto industry, causing problems for car buyers and manufacturers. The mini-budget is proving to be a double-edged sword as it is curtail the import bill while minimizing impact on car production and sales volume.

Also Read

Waleed Shah

An automotive enthusiast with a knack for written expression.
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>