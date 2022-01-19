Pak Suzuki Kicks Off 2022 With Massive Price Hikes

It is that dreadful time of the year again when all car companies announce hefty price hikes. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has taken the lead here with price hikes ranging from Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 150,000.

Effective immediately, the following are the new prices of all the locally assembled PSMC vehicles:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto VX 1,274,000 1,306,000 32,000 Alto VXR 1,508,000 1,546,000 38,000 Alto VXL 1,704,000 1,747,000 43,000 Wagon R VXR 1,760,000 1,877,000 117,000 Wagon R VXL 1,852,000 1,975,000 123,000 Wagon R AGS 2,024,000 2,158,000 134,000 Cultus VXR 1,904,000 2,030,000 126,000 Cultus VXL 2,105,000 2,244,000 139,000 Cultus AGS 2,272,000 2,422,000 150,000 Bolan 1,149,000 1,178,000 29,000

The price hikes are attributed to the recent 2.5 percent increase in the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on locally assembled vehicles up to 1300cc. These new rates have been imposed by the government as a part of the mini-budget that is intended to reduce the imports of the auto sector and to enable the local manufacturing of vehicles.

Other automakers are expected to follow suit and create another wave of price hikes that will put a damper on the continuous surge in the demand for cars.