Misbah and Azhar Mahmood Likely to Join Afghanistan Coaching Setup

Former Pakistan coaches, Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Mahmood are likely to join Afghanistan’s coaching setup.

According to sources, the two former cricketers have already been interviewed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and are among the shortlisted candidates.

Misbah, who coached Pakistan from October 2019 to September 2021, is hopeful to replace the former head coach, Lance Klusener, who resigned after the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Azhar Mahmood, who served as Pakistan’s bowling coach between 2016 and 2019, is likely to be appointed as the bowling coach.

As per sources, the England batting great, Jonathan Trott, and Australia’s Stuart Law have also given interviews for the head coach position of the Afghanistan cricket team.

Notably, Rashid Latif and Inzamam-ul-Haq have also coached the Afghanistan team.