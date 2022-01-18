Honda Vezel Modulo X Shows Up at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022

The Vezel (HR-V) e:HEV Modulo X concept was recently displayed at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon as a preview of a factory-tuned model to be released later this year.

The modifications are aimed at enhanced performance and will provide a welcome upgrade from the basic appearance of the new Vezel launched last February.

What’s New in Vezel Modulo X?

The changes include a new back spoiler, 18-inch brushed alloy wheels, lots of black accents, reworked fascia with a redesigned grille, and revised front and rear bumpers reinforced with rear fins to improve airflow at the rear.

The inside is mostly black, with red stitching and Modulo X badging on the seats and various other components.

The video below shows a test unit of the Modulo X concept on high-speed runs, curvy routes, and tough roads.

Suspension modifications, including stronger coil springs and more viscous shock absorbers, have also improved the Modulo X concept’s driving dynamics and stability.

While it is only a concept, for now, it is hoped that Honda will incorporate all the upgrades into the actual production model.