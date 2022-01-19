Private Schools & Colleges in Sindh Decide to Go Against NCOC’s Decision

A large number of private schools, colleges, and universities in Sindh have once again adopted the online mode of education as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

Students, parents, and teachers alike have lauded the proactive decision of the institutes, stating that online education is the only solution to ensure an uninterrupted academic process and prevent students from contracting the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

Speaking in this regard, Chief of Universities’ Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee, Dr. Tariq Rafi, recalled that the Sindh government was the most proactive provincial government during the previous waves of COVID-19 in the country.

However, during the ongoing fifth wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Sindh government has failed to introduce any robust measures for the safety of students, Dr. Rafi lamented.

On the other hand, students, parents, and teachers of public schools, colleges, and universities in the province have called upon the Sindh government to shift the academic process online until the fifth wave of Coronavirus subsides.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus continues its unabated spread across the country. On Wednesday, the country reported 5,472 new cases, up from the 5,034 cases confirmed a day earlier. The country also reported 8 new deaths on Wednesday, down from the 10 deaths confirmed on Tuesday.