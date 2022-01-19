Suzuki Stops Booking Cultus and Alto Again

The demand for small cars is on a 90-degree trajectory these days and the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is struggling to keep up.

Advertisement

A recent report suggests that the company has indefinitely suspended bookings of all variants of Cultus and the VXL variant of Alto. Although Suzuki didn’t mention a reason, market sources think that it is due to a car part shortage at the assembly plant.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Kicks Off 2022 With Massive Price Hikes

The delivery times of other vehicles have also been stretched. Alto VX and VXR warrant four and five-month delivery periods respectively while WagonR (all variants) customers have to wait four months as per the update. However, Bolan and Ravi only have a delivery time of two months each.

Other reports also suggest that the 3rd generation Suzuki Swift may be launched next month. The vehicle will likely have a naturally-aspirated 1.25-liter petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox, depending on the variant.

ALSO READ Honda to Buy Unique Electric Car Batteries From American Company

It may be launched at a hefty starting price of Rs. 2.7 million, making it costlier than the base variants of Toyota Yaris, Changan Alsvin, and the top variant of Proton Saga. Nonetheless, its popularity could allow PSMC to climb higher in overall sales.