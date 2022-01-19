Public Warned Against 3 Days of Continuous Heavy Snowfall in Pakistan’s North

Another spell of rain and snowfall is expected in the central and upper parts of the country as a new weather system is likely to approach these regions this week.

Advertisement

According to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Office (PMD), the weather system will enter the upper and central parts of the country on Friday and will persist till Monday.

Snowfall in Northern Areas

As a result, more snowfall is expected in Murree, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Kurram, and Waziristan from Friday to Monday.

Heavy snowfall at isolated places is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain and Thunderstorms

More rain along with thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, and Kasur from Friday to Monday.

Rain with thunderstorms is expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Quetta, Ziarat, Barkhan, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, and Noshki on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the PMD said that the upcoming weather system will prove beneficial for the crops and will end the prevailing dense fog in the plains of Punjab.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Named Captain of ICC’s T20I Team of the Year

Possible Road Closures

Heavy snowfall may result in road closures in hilly areas such as Murree, Galliyat, and Nathiagali and heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in cities like Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore on Saturday and Saturday.

Warning the tourists to plan their visit to hill stations accordingly, the PMD spokesperson advised all disaster management authorities to remain alert during the forecasted period.

Last week, the PMD had predicted rain and snowfall in the western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday to Thursday. It predicted snowfall in parts of Balochistan on Tuesday and Wednesday and from Tuesday to Thursday in the Galliyat division, upper KP, GB, and AJK. It predicted rainfall in upper and central Punjab and parts of KP.