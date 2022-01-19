Zameen.com Organizes Lahore’s First PSE in 2022

Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise, Zameen.com, recently organized the first Property Sales Event (PSE) of the year at a private hotel in Lahore. The said event was attended by citizens in large numbers.

Advertisement

Senior Director, Zameen.com, Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar, Director Marketing Haseeb Malik, Directors Project Sales Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan were present at the event.

The event featured 36+ real estate projects from Lahore, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner.

Some of the showcased premium real estate projects include; T Square, Zee Avenue, Sitara Serene Tower, Gulberg City Centre, Pearl One Residences, Defence View Apartments, Amanah Noor Residence, Residence 15, J Heights, Icon Group, and Zameen Quadrangle.

The attendees were also offered limited-time and event-only exclusive offers on the projects displayed.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Director, Zameen.com, Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that the purpose of the Property Sales Events was to provide a single platform that presents all new and existing property ventures for investors to peruse.

Advertisement

He said that Zameen.com was trusted by the public for always showcasing highly profitable and quality real estate developments.

Iftikhar opined that Zameen.com had performed exemplary services in the niche of project sales and helped the real estate sector carve a central position in the national economy.

He also highlighted that the success of over 50 other local industries was dependent on the growth of the property sector.

Director Marketing, Zameen.com, Haseeb Malik said that the company has introduced innovative measures to revolutionize the national real estate sector, which is commendable.

He further added that Zameen.com had always showcased premium quality and advanced property ventures, which had earned them their credible repute in the market.

At the conclusion of the event, the company’s sales experts gave a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.