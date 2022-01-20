Regal Rolls Out its 15,000th Locally Assembled Car in Pakistan

Regal Automobile Industries Limited (RAIL) has achieved a milestone of cumulative production of 15,000 vehicles since June 2018 when it began locally assembling DFSK units.

Advertisement

Its plant on Multan Road, Lahore, currently assembles K01 pickup, K07 minivan, mini hatchback Prince Pearl, and Glory 580 and 580 Pro SUV crossovers. DFSK is also a seller of the C37 mega van but it is imported as a Complete Built-Up (CBU) unit.

ALSO READ Prince-DFSK to Launch A Small Electric Car With 180KM Range in Pakistan

Regal has applied for a listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to raise Rs. 800 million for an electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant. It is known to be growing its product portfolio which comprises the Glory 580 Star, the SF3 EV, and a 1000cc model of the Prince Pearl hatchback.

ALSO READ Regal Automobiles Raising Rs. 800 Million Through PSX to Launch Electric Cars in Pakistan

It has been learned that RAIL will build another compact EV that will have a maximum range of 180 km on a single charge. It is in talks with a number of vendors for a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) cooperation agreement for the delivery of CKD kits for this mini EV.