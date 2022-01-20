Toyota Announces Another Price Hike Within 2 Months

The domino effect of car price hikes has officially begun. After Pak Suzuki revised the prices of its vehicles, the Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) followed suit.

Like Pak Suzuki, the price hikes of Toyota IMC’s vehicles are also due to the revised Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Sales Tax rates on locally assembled vehicles.

Effectively immediately, the new prices are:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Toyota Yaris 1.3 Gli M/T 2,549,000 2,612,000 63,000 1.3 Gli CVT 2,749,000 2,817,000 68,000 1.3 ATIV M/T 2,679,000 2,745,000 66,000 1.3 ATIV CVT 2,849,000 2,919,000 70,000 1.5 ATIV X M/T 2,899,000 2,970,000 71,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,099,000 3,175,000 76,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 M/T 3,299,000 3,380,000 81,000 Altis 1.6 A/T 3,449,000 3,534,000 85,000 Altis SE 1.6 A/T 3,799,000 3,892,000 93,000 Altis 1.8 CVT 3,779,000 3,872,000 93,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT 4,079,000 4,179,000 100,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,099,000 4,199,000 100,000 Toyota Hilux Revo G 2.8 M/T 6,759,000 6,947,000 158,000 Revo G 2.8 A/T 7,109,000 7,306,000 167,000 Revo V 2.8 A/T 7,779,000 8,030,000 181,000 Revo Rocco 8,279,000 8,472,000 193,000 Toyota Fortuner Fortuner G A/T 8,149,000 8,569,000 390,000 Fortuner V A/T 9,399,000 9,941,000 452,000 Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 9,849,000 10,392,000 473,000 Fortuner Legender 10,349,000 10,842,000 493,000

Toyota IMC had enacted its previous price hike in November 2021, citing significant devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar, increased freight charges, and inflated raw material costs as the factors behind it.

Based on the Ministry of Finance’s recommendation in December 2021 to raise the tax rates on locally assembled cars, CEO of Toyota IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, remarked that the car industry requires a stable policy to continue progressing steadily.

More car companies are expected to increase prices as the mini-budget continues its assault on both the industry and buyers.