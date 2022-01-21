100 Pakistani Teachers to Get Fully-Funded Training in USA

The Regional English Language Office (RELO) at the US Embassy in Islamabad will provide 100 English language teachers an opportunity to avail themselves of a fully-funded six-week cultural exchange program at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, USA.

Advertisement

Vision-Building Future (VBF), a non-profit organization, will implement the program for excellent in-service government and foundation secondary school English language teachers.

The program aims to improve teachers’ expertise in their teaching subject and provide them with the most up-to-date techniques in teaching methodology, teacher training, curriculum development, and leadership skills.

ALSO READ HEC Extends Submission Deadline for International Scholarship Program

The TEA program has been designed to enable teachers to gain a thorough understanding of the US culture and educational techniques, as well as to build effective, long-term connections and mutual understanding between American and Pakistani teachers and students.

It aims at raising teaching standards in Pakistan by educating participants to serve as leaders of their communities and to apply and share their knowledge and abilities with their students and peers.

For this professional development program, VBF intends to recruit teachers from a variety of geographically and culturally varied places, as well as from challenging backgrounds. The program’s success is ensured by collaborating with local government bodies, newspapers, and radio stations to attract applicants from Pakistan’s underserved and rural areas.

Advertisement

In order to maximize the program’s reach, campaigns are being held in far-flung areas including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit. Furthermore, live sessions on social media are being held to assist prospective applicants with the applying process for the next program cycle.

ALSO READ Punjab Bans Unvaccinated Students From Schools

The participants will become members of the Pakistan-US Alumni Network after attending the program, with an eligibility to apply for the TEA small grants award to conduct a training of 10 weeks in their district to further share their knowledge.