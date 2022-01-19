Advertisement

HEC Extends Submission Deadline for International Scholarship Program

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jan 19, 2022 | 4:24 pm
Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program | international scholars programhip

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the deadline for the submission of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program.

It tweeted on Tuesday that the deadline on its portal has been increased by two days: “Extension in deadline for submission of application on HEC portal under Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program”.

Accordingly, applications will be available until Thursday, 20 January, before 12 AM.

The HEC also issued a statement that read: “Potential applicants who have already submitted an online application on the international portal, but were unable to submit an application on the HEC e-portal within due date are required to immediately submit online application on the HEC portal”.

It added that “Those applicants who have not already submitted an application on the portal, will not be considered for final nomination even if they submit online application on HEC e-portal”.

