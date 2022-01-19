HEC Extends Submission Deadline for International Scholarship Program

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the deadline for the submission of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program.

Advertisement

It tweeted on Tuesday that the deadline on its portal has been increased by two days: “Extension in deadline for submission of application on HEC portal under Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program”.

ALSO READ ECC Meeting Postponed as Reports of Finance Minister Contracting COVID Surface

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 for submission of application on HEC e-portal under 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞 Thread 👇 https://t.co/rxXKJ5bzZg — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) January 18, 2022

Accordingly, applications will be available until Thursday, 20 January, before 12 AM.

ALSO READ NCOC Bans Inflight Meals to Fight COVID-19 Spread in Pakistan

The HEC also issued a statement that read: “Potential applicants who have already submitted an online application on the international portal, but were unable to submit an application on the HEC e-portal within due date are required to immediately submit online application on the HEC portal”.

It added that “Those applicants who have not already submitted an application on the portal, will not be considered for final nomination even if they submit online application on HEC e-portal”.