Detailed Renders and Specs of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+Leak Ahead of Launch

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to go official next month, but ahead of its launch, the series’ entire specs have been leaked. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s image was accidentally published by Samsung on its own website.

Recently, some more renders, this time of the Galaxy Tab S8+, have been shared by @Technizo Concept showcasing the two color options the tablet will come in, Grey and Bronze.

These renders give out quite a lot about the design, features, specifications and pricing of the Galaxy Tab S8+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Specs (Leaked)

Focusing on the design of the Galaxy Tab S8+ in the recent renders, you might get a sense of deja vu and be reminded of the Tab S7+, however, you’ll also find quite a few alterations in the design this time.

According to the recent leaks, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will be built around a 12.7″ Super AMOLED display that will offer a standard 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1752p. The display features narrow bezels with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. However, you won’t find a notch over the display of the Tab S8+, since it’s been reserved for the Ultra model.

On the back of the device, you’ll find a dual-camera setup which is expected to be the same in all three models of the Tab S8. It will include a 13MP primary sensor, supported by a 6MP ultrawide snapper. There’s also a 12MP selfie shooter up front. The camera island seems to be elongated, which is actually a black magnetic strip for housing the S Pen stylus. The device also makes use of a fingerprint sensor integrated under the display.

All three Tab S8 models will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run the One UI 4 on top of Android 12.

The baseline 8/128GB variant is expected to retail at €900 (~$1,019) while the 8/256GB will start at €950 (~$1,076). However, the 5G models start at €1,050 (~$1,189) for the 8/128GB trim and €1,100 (~$1,246) for the 8/256GB version.

As per the latest reports and speculations, the Tab S8 lineup is expected to be made official on February 9th, which may coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S22 series.