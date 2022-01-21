Here Are Changan’s Expected New Prices for All Cars Following the Mini-Budget

Last year, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) quickly became a mainstay in the Pakistani car market due to the launch of its critically acclaimed Alsvin sedan. Although the official figures are unknown, market reports indicate that the company sold north of 15,000 vehicles in 2021 and surpassed Hyundai and MG in terms of sales figures in a calendar year.

However, the imminent price hikes due to the mini-budget implementation might slightly impact the company’s demand. With the recent increase in Federal Excise Duty (FED) and sales tax, the revised prices of Changan vehicles will likely be as follows:

Vehicles Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Current Price (Rs.) Expected Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Karvaan Base Variant 999 1,399,000 1,588,340 98,340 Karvaan Plus 999 1,539,000 1,748,240 108,240 Alsvin 1.37 Comfort M/T 1370 2,424,000 2,482,176 58,176 Alsvin 1.37 Comfort DCT 1370 2,674,000 2,738,176 64,176 Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 1480 2,864,000 2,932,736 68,736

The latest price hike from Changan came in November 2021 after the depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee, the raw material crisis, and increased freight charges. However, these price hikes seemingly had little to no effect on the company’s sales.

Although the aforementioned (expected) price bumps are relatively small, they could place Changan’s most popular vehicle — the Alsvin — near the Rs. 3 million mark, which might lower its popularity.