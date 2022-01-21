Here’s the Breakdown of Complaints Receieved Against Telenor, Zong, Jazz & Ufone

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 18,248 complaints from telecom consumers about different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) in December 2021.

It said that it has resolved 99 percent (18,160) of these complaints.

According to the PTA’s data, Telenor leads the chart with 6,872 complaints and Jazz is at the second position as the most complained telecom operator with 5,913.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs in December 2021 was 17,673.

Zong came third with 3,783 complaints. Ufone had 1,096 complaints against its various services. The PTA also received 261 complaints against basic telephony of which 246 were addressed during December 2021. Furthermore, 298 complaints were against ISPs, of which 289 have been addressed.