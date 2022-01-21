3G/4G Users in Pakistan Reach 107.68 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 107.68 million by the end of December 2021 compared to 106.68 million a month earlier, registering an increase of 1 million, according to data released by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.71 million to 188.71 million by the end of December 2021 compared to 188 million by the end of November 2021.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 85.65 percent by the end of November 2021 to 85.94. The total teledensity also increased from 86.79 percent to 87.08 percent during this period.

Monthly, Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 49.04 percent by the end of December 2021 compared to 48.6 percent by the end of November 2021.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 6.89 million in December 2021 compared to 6.915 million in the previous month, registering a decrease of 0.025 million. However, Jazz 4G users jumped from 34.527 million to 34.750 million during this period.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.758 million by the end of November 2021 to 3.650 million by the end of December 2021. The number of 4G users jumped from 25.950 million by the end of November to 26.389 million by the end of December.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 4.217 million by the end of November to 4.090 million by the end of December 2021. The number of 4G users jumped from 19.444 million by the end of November to 19.824 million by the end of December.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 3.960 million by the end of November to 3.871 million by the end of December. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 6.722 million by the end of November to 7.112 million by the end of December.