Honda Atlas Announces a Big Price Increase for All Cars Except One

2021 has been quite eventful for Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), as it saw the automaker almost lose its market share to Kia Lucky Motors, and then gain it back with the launch of the 6th generation City.

The new car has received a lot of attention, with sales figures edging close to those of the Toyota Yaris. As a result, HACL has been enjoying tremendous sales lately despite a price hike just two months ago.

However, the recently enacted mini-budget has seemingly cut HACL’s triumph short as the company has announced another sizeable price hike against all of its vehicles except the City 1.2.

Effectively immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Current Prices (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Price Increase (Rs.) City 1.2L MT 2,729,000 2,729,000 – City 1.2L CVT 2,949,000 2,949,000 – City 1.5L CVT 3,069,000 3,146,000 77,000 1.5 L Aspire MT 3,199,000 3,279,000 80,000 1.5 L Aspire CVT 3,369,000 3,454,000 85,000 Civic 1.8 iVTEC 3,979,000 4,079,000 100,000 Civic 1.8 iVTEC Oriel 4,259,000 4,366,000 107,000 Civic 1.5 RS Turbo 5,049,000 5,175,000 126,000 BR-V 1.5 iVTEC S 3,599,000 3,689,000 90,000

As mentioned in the previous speculation, the 1.2 variant of the City has not been subjected to a price hike. This is because the FED and sales tax have not been revised for vehicles with engine displacement between 1,001cc and 1,300cc. The 1.2-liter City has a 1,250cc engine displacement, making it the only car in its class that is not likely to experience a price increase.

Other cars in the HACL’s lineup have witnessed a steep rise in price, although it will likely have little to no impact on the demand due to the brand’s popularity among the buyers.