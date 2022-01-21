SECP Shifts to Work From Home After Multiple Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

Employees of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are now working from home after multiple cases for COVID-19 were reported at the Commission’s head office in Islamabad.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that as many as 70 SECP officers tested positive for the virus. While this figure may not be accurate, the Commission has immediately resumed work from home. Besides the enforcement of all pandemic-related protocols, it should be noted that authorities in the federal capital are now permitting just half of the workforce to work in offices, with the remainder having to work from home.

This comes as Pakistan recorded 7,678 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began here in 2020, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

Provisional data indicates that the total number of infections has now surpassed 1.35 million. According to the NCOC, 59,343 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, which returned with a positivity rate of 12.93 percent.

There were 23 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, up from 5 casualties reported the day before, which has brought the total death toll to 29,065. The latest numbers suggest that currently, 961 infected patients are in intensive care.

The highest daily toll was previously recorded on 13 June 2020 when the country had reported 6,825 cases.

It is noteworthy that amid the ominous spread of the pandemic, two major politicians — the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, and the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin — also tested positive for coronavirus two days ago.