Here’s How Many Top Pakistani Govt Officials Are Dual Nationality Holders

Thousands of government officials serving in key positions all over the country are dual nationality holders, a report submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has revealed.
According to the report, more than 22,000 government employees hold dual nationalities. 11,000 0ut of 22,000 belong to the different occupational groups of the Central Superior Services (CSS).
Out of the 22,000, 540 hold Canadian nationality, 240 British, and 190 American while a large number of government employees hold the nationality of Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Ireland, and a number of other countries.
Most of the dual-national government servants belong to Grade 17 or above. As many as six Grade 22 officials are also dual nationality holders.
The dual national bureaucrats are serving in key positions in the Interior Division, Power Division, Aviation Division, Finance Division, Petroleum, Commerce, Establishment, Information, Railway, and a number of other important departments.
Besides, more than 1,500 officers of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) also hold dual nationalities.
Note here that Pakistani laws forbid Pakistanis with dual nationalities to hold public offices, sit in assemblies, contest elections, or join the armed forces.
Overseas Pakistanis have every right to get jobs in Pakistan. If they come on Merit then they have every right. But they must perform. At present government officers are least performing and they should be asked about their performance. So it is not about nationality but the discussion should revolve around Performance Only.
top officials including the directors, heads of departments and DG level even the chairman nadra …. whatsoever they will remain alarming !