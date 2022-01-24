Here’s How Many Top Pakistani Govt Officials Are Dual Nationality Holders

Thousands of government officials serving in key positions all over the country are dual nationality holders, a report submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has revealed.

Advertisement

According to the report, more than 22,000 government employees hold dual nationalities. 11,000 0ut of 22,000 belong to the different occupational groups of the Central Superior Services (CSS).

ALSO READ PSO And Other Oil Companies Made Billions From Duty-Free Petrol Imports

Out of the 22,000, 540 hold Canadian nationality, 240 British, and 190 American while a large number of government employees hold the nationality of Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Ireland, and a number of other countries.

Most of the dual-national government servants belong to Grade 17 or above. As many as six Grade 22 officials are also dual nationality holders.

The dual national bureaucrats are serving in key positions in the Interior Division, Power Division, Aviation Division, Finance Division, Petroleum, Commerce, Establishment, Information, Railway, and a number of other important departments.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Congratulates Rizwan and Fatima Sana on Winning ICC Awards

Besides, more than 1,500 officers of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) also hold dual nationalities.

Advertisement

Note here that Pakistani laws forbid Pakistanis with dual nationalities to hold public offices, sit in assemblies, contest elections, or join the armed forces.