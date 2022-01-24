Ramiz Raja Congratulates Rizwan and Fatima Sana on Winning ICC Awards

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja felicitated Muhammad Rizwan and Fatima Sana, as both cricketers bagged ICC Awards on Sunday.

Muhammad Rizwan won the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year Award for his outstanding batting performances in the shortest format throughout the year. On the other hand, Fatima Sana has been named Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year by International Cricket Council (ICC) owing to her remarkable all-round performances.

Applauding Muhammad Rizwan, PCB Chairman called it a ‘well-deserved achievement’. Ramiz also mentioned that Muhammad Rizwan’s modesty and tireless efforts are his notable traits. Concluding the statement, former cricketer and PCB Chairman wished more awards and accolades for the opening batter.

Many congratulations @iMRizwanPak Well deserved achievement. Your humility, attitude and hard work defines you. Wishing you more laurels and success. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 23, 2022

Not letting women’s cricket slip, PCB Chairman appreciated Fatima Sana while he described her achievement as ‘another great story of the day’.

In his statement regarding pace bowler’s victory, Ramiz Raja also shared the future goal for women’s cricket. As he disclosed the plans for the women’s game, the chairman declared that a cricket league for women is on the horizon.