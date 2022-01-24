Jazz Launches Pakistan’s Largest Data Center in Islamabad

Jazz on Monday officially launched Pakistan’s largest data center, the ‘Jazz Digital Park (JDP)”, in Islamabad.

Chief Executive Officer, Veon Group, Kaan Terziolu graced the inauguration ceremony as chief guest. CEO, Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim and other senior executives of the company attended the launch ceremony.

Another key step in strengthening Pakistan's ICT infrastructure with the launch of country's largest data center 'Jazz Digital Park' with an investement of $8m. This facility is at the heart of @jazzpk business strategy to ensure data created in Pakistan is hosted witin country. pic.twitter.com/I1McEcpO4u — Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim (@aamir_ibrahim01) January 24, 2022

Addressing the ceremony, the Veon chief reassured his company’s commitment to fostering a vibrant digital ecosystem in Pakistan. “Jazz Digital Park will serve as a key enabler of our digital operator strategy and is in line with our mission to simplify digital infrastructure challenges for local and regional enterprises,” he underlined.

Aamir Ibrahim emphasized the importance of developing a cloud adoption strategy and being prepared for the emerging technology. “The Jazz Digital Park represents a milestone for the country’s ICT industry as it is expected to simplify the digital infrastructure challenges local businesses face. This facility is at the heart of our business strategy and validates our commitment to our customers as they continue their digital transformation journey,” he stated.

The Jazz Digital Park is aimed at helping the country achieve its digital transformation goals by dramatically enhancing the current quality of IT services supplied to various sectors in the telecom industry. Being hailed as Pakistan’s largest Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) Tier-III accredited data center in terms of white space and power capacity, Jazz will use it to provide enterprises and local entrepreneurs with safe IT infrastructure and hardware hosting.

Jazz Digital Park has one of the most extensive IT facilities, allowing organizations, including service providers, to co-locate their mission-critical IT infrastructure. These cutting-edge features meet all of a business’s operational needs, including 24/7 customer service, security, and system backups.

