Karachi Will Be Transformed Into a Sports City During PSL 7: Commissioner

Karachi will be transformed into a sports city with the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, has announced.

Speaking with the media, Commissioner Karachi said that sports grounds all over the city have been renovated and competitions will be held during the PSL tournament.

He added that the civil administration of Karachi has finalized all the necessary arrangements for PSL 2022 and the entire city has been decorated. The citizens of Karachi are ready to welcome the overseas cricketers with enthusiasm.

These remarks from Commissioner Karachi came after his visit to the sports grounds of District South and Kemari. He was also accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Lyari, Shafqat Jilani, Assistant Commissioner Garden, Abdul Karim Memon, and Sports Coordinator to Commissioner Karachi, Imtiaz Mohsin.

Commissioner Karachi said that civil administration is also set to launch a comprehensive anti-encroachment drive to retrieve the land of sports grounds all over the city.

The citizens of Karachi are highly passionate about football and the civil administration will extend all necessary support to promote the game in the city, said Commissioner Karachi, adding that 5 February will be an important day for football as an important decision will be announced on the day.