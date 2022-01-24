Here’s Pakistan’s Squad & Complete Fixtures for ICC Women’s World Cup

Bismah Maroof will lead the national side in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand as the national women’s selection committee announced the squad for the tournament that will be played from 4 March till 3 April.

The event will mark Bismah’s return to international cricket after two years as she took a break from the game for the birth of her first child in December 2020. She will be accompanied by a support person, as part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s parental policy, to help her look after the newborn while keeping her focus on cricket.

Asmavia Iqbal-led selection committee that includes Saleem Jaffar and Taufeeq Umar has called up leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who last played for Pakistan in 2018, and opener Nahida Khan, whose last outing in Pakistan colors was last January, after impressive performances in practice matches during the recent Karachi camp.

Experienced all-rounder Nida Dar has been appointed as the vice-captain for the World Cup. Meanwhile, Kainat Imtiaz and Sadia Iqbal who were part of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier squad missed out on selections because of injuries.

The Pakistan squad will begin the final phase of their preparations with a 10-day pre-departure camp in Karachi from 27 January. They will depart for New Zealand on 8 February.

Here is Pakistan’s squad:

Bismah Maroof (c) Nida Dar (vc) Aiman Anwar Aliya Riaz Anam Amin Diana Baig Fatima Sana Ghulam Fatima Javeria Khan Muneeba Ali Nahida Khan Nashra Sandhu Omaima Sohail Sidra Amin Sidra Nawaz

Traveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi, and Tuba Hassan.

Pakistan’s fixtures at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: