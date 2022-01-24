Babar Azam Opens Up on Karachi Kings’ Combination Ahead of PSL 2022

Newly appointed Karachi Kings captain, Babar Azam is satisfied with the team combination ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Babar said that the mood inside their camp is upbeat ahead of the new season and the players are focused to perform for the team and help them win their second PSL title.

The 27-year old said that the entire team is currently in mandatory isolation and is looking forward to the resumption of training sessions in the next few days. He said that the training sessions will provide him an opportunity to assess the players and form a solid team combination for the tournament.

Babar showered praises on his fellow opener, Sharjeel Khan, as well. Babar said that Sharjeel is an outstanding player and has the ability to win the match on his own. He added that Sharjeel looked to be in magnificent touch in the training sessions prior to their isolation period and it would not be a surprise to see him score heavily in the upcoming tournament.

Babar stated that Sharjeel needs to work extra hard on his fitness. Babar said that if Sharjeel manages to raise his fitness level, his performances with the bat will automatically go up a notch as well.

Pakistan’s all-format captain also expressed his excitement at working with Karachi Kings’ new head coach, Peter Moores. Babar said that Moores is an exceptional coach and he is looking forward to working with him. He added that he will work together with Moores to form a winning combination for Karachi.

The flamboyant batter also praised Karachi’s frontline pacer, Mohammad Amir. Babar said that Amir is in good form and expectations from him are high to perform in PSL 2022. He added that Amir has won them plenty of matches in the past and he is determined to perform this time around as well.

Babar will be seen in action on the opening night of PSL 2022 as Karachi Kings face defending champions, Multan Sultans in the first match of the competition on 27 January.

