Muhammad Rizwan to Teach a Masterclass Course on Abwaab

Pakistan cricket team’s talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman and one of the nation’s most loved cricketers, Muhammad Rizwan has just begun one of the most meaningful partnerships of his career in the field of education.

After having a record-breaking 2021, being dubbed ‘Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year’ by ICC and ‘Most Valuable Player’ by PCB, Rizwan is determined to inspire young Pakistani students and help them maximize their potential.

Becoming Brand Ambassador of Abwaab is the first step towards building a solid future for Pakistan. In addition, Rizwan will also be teaching a master class course, available exclusively to Abwaab students – which is a testament to his commitment to the cause.

Sharing his thoughts and motivation behind this partnership, Muhammad Rizwan said, “My motivation behind joining hands with Abwaab is its quality content and ease of use. This platform has the power to transform Pakistan’s educational landscape for good.”

“It can play a key role in making quality education accessible & affordable for everyone. Children from every corner of Pakistan, especially girls, will be able to get a great educational experience and play their role in the prosperity and development of our country. Abwaab is a game changer and I am honored to be a part of this great journey,’’ he added.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Country Head of Abwaab, Pakistan – Raja Ahmed Shuja, said, “Rizwan’s partnership with Abwaab will go miles towards helping us in our mission of unleashing the human potential of Pakistanis through education. Rizwan being the face of Pakistan cricket will help us amplify our message and take it across the country.”

CEO and Founder Saya Corporation Global Sports Group, Talha Rehmani, added, “I am extremely delighted with our collaboration with Abwaab as it gives us the opportunity to build a solid foundation for the future generations of Pakistan.”

“It will be a very significant and impactful partnership that fits in perfectly with Saya Corporation’s vision of investing into the youth through education. This also has the potential to strengthen the bridge of mutual understanding through collaboration and cultural exchange,” he added.

Abwaab is Pakistan’s first and only learning app with instant live tutoring support, offering on-demand video lessons, practice exercises for Matric and Inter students, and much more to follow. All of this is offered for free during the academic year of 2021-2022.

Saya Corporation is a world-leading sports management company with offices in Pakistan, England, and South Africa, representing superstars such as Babar Azam, Mohmmad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Rassie van der Dussen among others.