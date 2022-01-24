PTA Clarifies Misconception About Massive Tax Hikes on Mobile Registration

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is offering its Device Identifications and Registration Database (DIRBS) system for mobile device registration, without any charges for the facilitation of the general public.

PTA made this revelation while clarifying misconceptions about the PTA taxes in the wake of the recent increase in duties on the registration of cellular mobile devices and handsets.

According to PTA, the taxes and duties levied on registration are directly applied and collected by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS through which applicants can register their mobile devices for use within Pakistan. The taxes and duties collected in the process are applied by FBR and directly deposited with FBR.

It is to note that for current applicable taxes and duties on registration of different devices, an applicant can visit the FBR link.