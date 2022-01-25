My Zong App Reaches 10 Million Active Users

10 Million and still going strong – My Zong App’s family has grown and reached a remarkable mark of 10 million active users.

Advertisement

With 1 in every 4 customers of the company using MZA, this feat makes My Zong App one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing apps with the highest digital penetration rates in the industry.

The new milestone is a testament to Zong users’ confidence in My Zong App in terms of system performance, useful features, convenience, and state-of-the-art user interface.

Moreover, My Zong App also offers exclusivity to its users in terms of offers and games, which has brought good engagement to the MZA app.

A spokesperson of Zong 4G shared, “My Zong App is the gateway to a world of exciting opportunities not only for Zong subscribers but for users of other networks as well.”

“The app has a lot to offer to the users, but that might just be the beginning of even bigger and more wonderful things. We thank Pakistanis for making Zong and MZA a massive success,” they said.

Advertisement

Today, My Zong App has more value for Zong as well as other network users than ever before. Enriched with countless features and designed with the intention to simplify users’ lives, MZA continues to serve Pakistanis in an unmatched way.

Cognizant of its customer-centric approach, Zong 4G has dedicated its efforts to providing the best experience to its valued customers.

Placing customers at the core, the company aims to continue capitalizing on innovation and new technologies to deliver cutting-edge products and services linked with the ambition of digitalizing Pakistan.

It’s important to note that besides many other offers, last year Zong also announced a long-term flash sale of up to 70% on My Zong App, giving Zong users all the more reason to make the most of the app that regularly brings incredible offers.