Toyota Should Stop Focusing on Hydrogen Powered Cars: CEO Honda

Honda is fast-tracking its development of battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) under its new CEO, Toshihiro Mibe. Unlike its main Japanese rival, Honda has also partnered with General Motors and other companies for the development of EV architecture and batteries.

Mibe recently remarked that Toyota’s pursuit of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (HFCVs) is unfeasible and it should focus more on the development of pure EVs. He said,

We have conducted research into every possibility that’s out there. As for hydrogen engines, we see some quite difficult technological challenges. So, about 10 years ago, we decided this would not become mainstream.

Honda’s CEO clarified that the company’s stance regarding HFCVs in achieving carbon neutrality is similar to Toyota’s but it believes that Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are the next logical step in vehicle propulsion technology.

He revealed that the company will continue its BEV development ventures while also engaging in extensive research and development to ensure the swift normalization of EVs regarding development cost, practicality, reliability, and viability.

Honda reportedly seeks to keep HFCV powertrains exclusively for larger vehicles that require more range than a BEV powertrain can offer. Furthermore, it plans to go big with the HFCV powertrains once the markets have a sufficient refueling and maintenance infrastructure, but until then, it will only stick to BEVs.