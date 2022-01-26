Nubia Red Magic 7 to Feature the World’s Fastest Charging Ever

Nubia aims to break records with its upcoming gaming phone, the Red Magic 7. Not only will it be the most powerful gaming phone to date, but it will also have the fastest charging speeds yet. This was shown in the latest teaser posters shared by ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia.

The first teaser poster is pure marketing material saying how the phone will be “100% flawless”. The second image shows off how the Red Magic 7 is able to cross the 1 million milestone on the Antutu benchmark. The 41279 is likely the total surface area of the cooling plates and last but not least, there will also be 165W fast charging support.

This will break multiple smartphone records as no other Android phone has crossed the 1 million mark on Antutu yet and the current fastest charging on smartphones is 120W.

Speaking of fast charging, the upcoming 165W fast charger for the Red Magic 7 was recently leaked by the renowned tipster Digital Chat Station. This beast of a charging brick can output 20V/8.25A.

Since a 120W charger can fill up a 4,500 mAh battery in only 15-20 minutes, the Nubia branded 165W fast charger should be able to do so in around 10 minutes.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but we will update this space as soon as there is more information.