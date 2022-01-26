Rizwan Gets One Step Closer to No.1 Babar in Latest ICC T20I Batters Rankings

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are now occupying the top two spots in the latest ICC T20I batter rankings. The duo had a formidable 2021 as they finished as the top two run-getters in the calendar year.

Mohammad Rizwan, in particular, was exceptional as he registered multiple records throughout the year as he became the first batter to cross 1,00 runs in T20Is in a year. Rizwan was also awarded the T20I player of the year for his record-breaking year.

Babar Azam was also equally impressive in the shortest format of the game. He managed to climb back up the T20I ranking charts and regained his top spot at the end of the year. Babar has also earned the top spot in the ICC ODI batter rankings. The flamboyant batter has been magnificent in the 50-over format over the past few years and he asserted his dominance in the format by winning the ICC ODI player of the year award for his outstanding performances.

Meanwhile, the South African duo of Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen made huge leaps in the ICC ODI batter rankings after sublime performances in South Africa’s whitewash against India in the three-match series. Rassie climbed an astonishing ten places and entered into the top ten after a brilliant series against India while de Kock has moved up to fifth in the rankings.

There were no significant changes in the bowlers rankings in all three formats.