PCB Denies Reports About Security Concerns Raised by Australian Cricketers

Some Australian cricketers have reportedly expressed concerns about the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, days before the Cricket Australia (CA) moves to finalize details of their tour of the country.

Australia is set to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, to play three Tests, as many ODIs, and a one-off T20 international in March-April.

However, reports in the Australian media suggest that some players have shown concerns over the recent terrorist attacks in Lahore and Islamabad and the statement of Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, that followed.

“We’re all toey about it,” The Herald reported, quoting sources close to the team.

At least three people had been killed and 25 others injured due to an IED blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area last week. The development came days after two policemen were martyred in Islamabad in a firing incident.

Reacting to these developments, the Interior Minister had said that the authorities needed to stay on alert as terrorist elements had returned to Pakistan.

Responding to these reports, Cricket Australia said in a statement that the safety and wellbeing of players and support staff was its priority.

“Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board continue to work closely in planning the tour and are in regular contact with our respective governments,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied these reports saying, no such concern has been officially raised by CA.

“We are in constant touch with Cricket Australia, and they, at no stage, have passed on these thoughts,” a spokesperson told ProPakistani.

He said that the government of Pakistan and the PCB are committed to providing state-level, fool-proof security to the Australian contingent.