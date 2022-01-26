Sri Lankan Trade Minister & Businessmen Call on Abdul Razak Dawood

Sri Lankan Minister of Trade, Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana, and State Minister for Regional Cooperation, Tharaka Balasuriya, visited the Ministry of Commerce along with a top-level business delegation on Wednesday and called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood. Secretary Commerce was also present in the meeting.

Abdul Razak Dawood welcomed the Sri Lankan dignitaries and businessmen. He recalled the successful Trade and Investment Conference held in Colombo in 2021 and expressed satisfaction with a continuing engagement between the business communities of the two friendly countries.

The two sides expressed a hope that the bilateral trade engagements would further strengthen the relations, as the two sides were leveraging the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement.

Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana said the Sri Lankan people had a strong affinity for the people of Pakistan. He hoped that the strong foundations would help build even stronger relations based on mutual trust and support. He said Sri Lanka was keen on expanding cooperation with Pakistan in diverse areas of trade, ICT, pharmaceuticals, mineral resources, and textile through enhanced contacts, joint ventures, investments in high potential sectors, and technology transfer initiatives.

The Sri Lankan business figures expressed satisfaction with the successful visits and B2B meetings held in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

On the recommendation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the delegation visited Taxila museum and the cultural heritage sites in Haripur before leaving for Colombo.