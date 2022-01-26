Advertisement

Video of Shahid Afridi Teasing Shaheen Afridi Ahead of PSL 2022 Goes Viral

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 26, 2022 | 4:58 pm

With just over 24 hours remaining in the opening match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the participating teams are giving final touches to their preparations ahead of the main event.

A video of a brief meeting between veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi and pacer Shaheen Afridi has gone viral. In the 51-second long clip, Quetta Galdiators’ Shahid Afridi can be seen in a playful mood with Lahore Qalandars’ captain, Shaheen Afridi.

Let’s have a look at the video first:

The heart-warming video was probably recorded last night when Lahore Qalandars were apparently heading out of the National Stadium Karachi after their practice session while Quetta Gladiators were stepping on the field for their training session.

The video has gained a lot of traction on Twitter so far as Twitterati are in awe of the friendliness of the to-be father-in-law and son-in-law duo.

Let’s have a look at some of the top reactions:

