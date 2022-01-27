Bangladesh Cricket Board Offers Coaching Role to Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq is reportedly considering a coaching position with the Bangladesh cricket team.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has offered a coaching position to former cricketer. However, the he has sought some time to consider the offer.

ALSO READ Video of Babar Azam’s Lookalike Having Biryani Before PSL 2022 Goes Viral

It should be noted that the T20 World Cup-winning cricketer is currently associated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a regional head coach and national selector.

Besides, he has also served as the bowling coach of the PSL franchise, Quetta Gladiators, in the past.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Lose Their Captain & an Afghani Star Ahead of PSL 2022

Abdul Razzaq represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 265 ODIs, and 32 T20I, in which he scored 7,419 runs with the help of 6 centuries and 30 half-centuries, as well as 389 wickets in his career.