Bangladesh Cricket Board Offers Coaching Role to Abdul Razzaq

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jan 27, 2022 | 7:03 pm
Former Pakistan all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq is reportedly considering a coaching position with the Bangladesh cricket team.

According to media reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has offered a coaching position to former cricketer. However, the he has sought some time to consider the offer.

It should be noted that the T20 World Cup-winning cricketer is currently associated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a regional head coach and national selector.

Besides, he has also served as the bowling coach of the PSL franchise, Quetta Gladiators, in the past.

Abdul Razzaq represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 265 ODIs, and 32 T20I, in which he scored 7,419 runs with the help of 6 centuries and 30 half-centuries, as well as 389 wickets in his career.

