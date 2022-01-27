Peshawar Zalmi Lose Their Captain Ahead of PSL 2022

Peshawar Zalmi has been dealt a huge blow as their captain, Wahab Riaz, is set to miss their opening PSL 7 encounter against Quetta Gladiators after testing positive for COVID-19.

Zalmi confirmed that veteran middle-order batter, Shoaib Malik will lead the side in Wahab’s absence. Wahab is currently under isolation and will re-join the squad after completing his quarantine period and returning a negative result.

According to details, Hazratullah Zazai also returned a positive result and he is also set to miss the upcoming match.

The Yellow Storm are already without experienced wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, and young fast bowler, Arshad Iqbal, who had also returned positive COVID-19 results. Peshawar had announced opener Imam-ul-Haq and all-rounder Amad Butt as their partial replacements.

Zalmi will face Quetta in their first match of the competition on 28 January at National Stadium Karachi. Quetta has some troubles of their own as Shahid Afridi was also ruled out from the first few games after contracting COVID-19.

