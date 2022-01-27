Punjab Announces Age Relaxation for Govt Jobs

The Government of Punjab has relaxed the Punjab Civil Servants Recruitment (Relaxation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1976 to extend the upper age limit by two years for government jobs applications.

The one-time age relaxation is for all government jobs advertised by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and other government departments between 1 January and 31 December 2022.

The notification by the provincial government read: “Notwithstanding anything contained in these rules or anything contrary contained in any rules applicable to any post or service, two years general age relaxation, in addition to age relaxation admissible under these rules or any other rules, shall be admissible in respect of all the posts including those to be filled through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Combined Competitive Examinations”.

However, it does not apply to the Police department.

The decision about the age relaxation was taken on a summary forwarded by the PPSC Chairman. As per the summary, the commission had not conducted the competitive examination last year due to the pandemic, which has wasted one year for the candidates in this regard. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar suggested that the candidates be given a two-year age relaxation instead of one, and approved the summary.

The amendment was eventually made after fulfilling all the legal formalities for it.