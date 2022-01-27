Afridi Rejoins Bio-Secure Bubble After Getting Treatment for Back Pain

Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder, Shahid Khan Afridi has returned to the bio-secure bubble after receiving treatment for his back pain.

With permission of his franchise, Quetta Gladiators, Afridi had briefly left the bio-secure bubble on Wednesday to receive treatment for a back spasm, a QG spokesperson told ProPakistani.

“Afridi visited a hospital to get the treatment for his back pain. He has now returned to the hotel to redo the three-day mandatory quarantine as per the PSL COVID-19 protocol,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the star cricketer would miss at least two Quetta matches, scheduled on 28 and 29 January.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the star all-rounder might miss a significant number of PSL 7 matches as he wanted to leave the bubble due to back pain, as well as the sudden demise of his sister-in-law.

However, he decided against attending the funeral and rejoined the bubble after visiting the hospital.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson had confirmed that the cricketer was allowed to leave the bio-secure bubble after permission from his team management.

“The franchises are managing their bubbles ahead of the tournament,” the official said, adding that the star cricketer does not need PCB’s permission in this regard.

“However, he [Afridi] will have to undergo another three-day isolation and return two negative tests before rejoining the bio-secure bubble at any stage of the tournament,” he added.

Note that this year’s PSL, set to kick off tonight at National Stadium Karachi, will be Afridi’s last event. The star cricketer had expressed his wish to represent Quetta Gladiators for his last season.