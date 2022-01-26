Quetta Gladiators Finally Unveil Their New Kit for PSL 2022 [Video]

As the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to start on Thursday, the preparations for the cricket season are in full swing.
Teams have revealed their kits and launched different anthems, all to set the tone before the country’s biggest cricket extravaganza begins. After the big-hit anthem featuring Shahid Afridi, this time Quetta Gladiators have come up with a brand new look for PSL 7.
The kit-revealing video was launched on Wednesday, via Quetta’s social media handles. The new jersey is mainly purple similar to the previous kits, presenting the prime color of Quetta Gladiators since they are called ‘Purple Force’. New kit also has hints of golden, aligning well with purple. Quetta Gladiators had previously shared their practice kits for PSL 7.
Here’s the new look:
#WeTheGladiators and this is our kit for #HBLPSL7
Describe this kit with an emoji, we start first:
💜#AikBaarPhir #PurpleForce pic.twitter.com/ioIjvaJsEC
— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) January 26, 2022
Quetta Gladiators will step into the stadium donning these new, classy kits on 28 January in their first battle of PSL 7 facing Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi had also revealed their new kit for PSL 7 earlier.
