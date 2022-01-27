Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Multan’s Win Over Karachi

Multan Sultans climb to the top of the table after a convincing victory over Karachi Kings in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Multan comfortably chased down the target of 125 with 7 wickets in hand after a formidable display at National Stadium Karachi.
Multan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 43 as he along with Shan Masood took apart the Karachi Kings bowling unit. Earlier, veteran leg-spinner, Imran Tahir dismantled Karachi’s batting line-up as he took 3 wickets for 16 runs to restrict Karachi to a modest total.
Here’s the updated PSL 7 Points Table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|1
|1
|0
|–
|+0.673
|Islamabad United
|0
|0
|0
|–
|–
|Lahore Qalandars
|0
|0
|0
|–
|–
|Peshawar Zalmi
|0
|0
|0
|–
|–
|Quetta Gladiators
|0
|0
|0
|–
|–
|Karachi Kings
|1
|0
|1
|–
|-0.673
