Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Multan’s Win Over Karachi

Multan Sultans climb to the top of the table after a convincing victory over Karachi Kings in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Multan comfortably chased down the target of 125 with 7 wickets in hand after a formidable display at National Stadium Karachi.

Multan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 43 as he along with Shan Masood took apart the Karachi Kings bowling unit. Earlier, veteran leg-spinner, Imran Tahir dismantled Karachi’s batting line-up as he took 3 wickets for 16 runs to restrict Karachi to a modest total.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 Points Table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 1 1 0 – +0.673 Islamabad United 0 0 0 – – Lahore Qalandars 0 0 0 – – Peshawar Zalmi 0 0 0 – – Quetta Gladiators 0 0 0 – – Karachi Kings 1 0 1 – -0.673

