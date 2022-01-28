Abbottabad Gets ‘I am a Traffic Warden’ App

Abbottabad’s Traffic Warden Police has officially has launched a mobile application called ‘I Am a Traffic Warden’ to enable the citizens to report violations of traffic laws online.

Advertisement

Besides creating awareness about traffic issues, the application will make it easier for people to apply for driving tests and file traffic-related complaints.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Fines 1,272 Motorists for Tinted Windows

The inaugural event for the app was held at the district council hall on Thursday and was attended by the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, as the chief guest. Also in attendance were the Vice-Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST), Prof. Dr. Tahir Irfan, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Hazara, Mirvais Niaz, and District Police Officer (DPO), Zahoor Babar Afridi.

ALSO READ Govt to Release Cars Imported by Overseas Pakistanis

Traffic wardens were awarded certificates at the ceremony, and SP Traffic Warden, Qamar Hayat Khan, expressed hope that that app will help to alleviate Abbottabad’s traffic-related problems.

He commended the interest of the Vice-Chancellor, staff, and students of AUST, and announced that school students would also be involved in traffic education later on.