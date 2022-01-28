Pandamart Records Milestone with 50th Store Opening in Just One Year

Pandamart, the country’s leading online groceries delivery platform, has achieved a major milestone of establishing over 50 stores within just over a year since the first store was opened in Bahadurabad, Karachi in November 2020.

The 50th store was opened in DHA Phase 8, Karachi on the eve of the new year, on December 31, 2021. This exponential growth means that a new store was opened practically every week for the past 12 months or so.

Online grocery shopping through pandamart is accessible on the foodpanda app.

Today, pandamart stores are spread across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Hyderabad, with this countrywide network of stores catering to about 85 to 90 percent of the population within the cities covered. There are now aggressive plans in place to further increase the number of stores and also expand into several other cities during this year.

The present stores cover more than 350,000 square feet of floor space, stock more than 10,000 products of over 200 suppliers and vendors, employ over 1,250 people directly, and create economic opportunities for the freelance rider community.

Speaking about pandamart’s rapid growth, foodpanda’s CEO, Nauman Sikandar Mirza, said, “Q-commerce is definitely the future and pandamart is pioneering this sector boldly as is obvious from the growth we have achieved in such a short time period.”

“Our mission is to vigorously support the government’s goal of realizing a digital Pakistan and documenting the economy, while offering unprecedented convenience and benefits to the public through online grocery shopping that is available 20 hours out of 24 every single day,” he added.

Benefits of online groceries shopping include the convenience of ordering from home instead of physically visiting shops particularly important during the covid panedmic, extremely fast delivery, assured high quality of products, especially of perishables like fruits and vegetables, competitive prices, and particularly relevant during Covid times, the minimizing of human contact and avoidable movement of people.