Peshawar Zalmi Release New PSL Anthem Featuring Mahira Khan [Video]

Peshawar Zalmi are slightly on the slower side in terms of their new anthem as it came out a day after the start of the league.

Advertisement

However, like every year, Zalmi have elevated their audio-visual game and are miles ahead of the competition.

With heart-touching composition, scintillating videography, and top-notch production, their official anthem, ‘Aya Zalmi,’ is by far the best anthem of the seventh edition of PSL 2022.

ALSO READ Babar Azam and Karachi Kings Register Unwanted Batting Records

On the musical front, the anthem is a complete package. It has a rap touch to attract the youth (Zalmi), includes Pashto folk singer, Zarsanga, to cater to the senior audience, and the composition dominated by Pashto music to add the cultural flavor.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZvTEQC3vhQ

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/MZvTEQC3vhQ?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/MZvTEQC3vhQActual comparison

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZvTEQC3vhQ

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/MZvTEQC3vhQ?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/MZvTEQC3vhQ



The videography, supported by high-quality animation and creativity, adds more flavor to the song. With an engaging storyline paired with stunning visuals, the Zalmi anthem is the complete package.

ALSO READ Azhar Mahmood Joins Surrey County Cricket Club

The anthem features a brilliant performance from the renowned actress and Zalmi ambassador, Mahira Khan. It also features the Peshawar Zalmi captain, Wahab Riaz, senior all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, alongside Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, and Usman Qadir.

Advertisement

Produced by the former Coke Studio producer, Rohail Hyatt, the anthem video is directed by Hassan Dawar. It is sung by renowned Pashto singers, Zarsanga, Sunny Khan Durrani, Zara Madani, Tayyab Rehman, and Zoha Zuberi.