FBR Increases Duty on Import of Luxury Vehicles

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed/increased regulatory duty on the import of luxury vehicles from January 27, 2022.

Advertisement

According to a notification SRO.157(I)/2022 issued on Saturday, the FBR has increased regulatory duty from 15 to 50 percent on the import of sports utility vehicles; new 4×4 vehicles (CBU); new minivans (CBU); new vehicles (above 1000cc up to 1300cc) and 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of electrical vehicles (EVs) in CBU condition (up to the 30th June 2022).

ALSO READ FPCCI Demands Withdrawal of Sales Tax on Solar Equipment Ordered Before 15 Jan

As per the notification, 10 percent regulatory duty has been imposed on the import of electrical vehicles (EVs) in CBU condition of more than 50 KWH battery pack excluding commercial buses and trucks (up to the 30th June 2022).

The FBR has also enhanced RD from 15 to 50 percent on the import of new 4×4 vehicles (CBU); new minivans (CBU) having Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2195; other (new); new vehicles of a cylinder capacity exceeding 1000cc but not exceeding 1300cc; new minivans (CBU) having Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2240; new sport utility vehicles with PTC heading of 8703.2260; other (New); new Sport utility vehicles having Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2313 and other (new).

ALSO READ Changan Oshan X7 Plus Spotted in Pakistan

Additionally, the tax machinery has also imposed 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of Disodium carbonate 20″; (upto the 30th June,2022). It has levied a 10 percent RD on the import of other printed matter, including printed pictures and photographs including other polypropylene.

Besides abolishing the 5 percent RD on the import of varnishes, the tax regulator will charge 10 percent RD on the import of fabrics of polypropylene.