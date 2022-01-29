Changan Oshan X7 Plus Spotted in Pakistan

Master Changan will soon be launching the Oshan X7 Plus in Pakistan, evident from recent sightings of the car on local roads, wrapped and emblazoned with the words ‘HELLO, FUTURE’.

Pakistan will be the first country to launch this new SUV outside China, and it will also be exported to other right-hand-drive (RHD) markets from here, according to Changan.

The Oshan X7 Plus appears to be a bulkier version of the Oshan X7, and a competitor of Toyota Fortuner and the 3rd generation Kia Sorento regarding its overall dimensions.

While the SUV is likely to be offered with 5-seater and 7-seater options, Changan is yet to reveal its official specs and details.

Engine Performance

Oshan X7 Plus will be equipped with Changan’s 1.5-liter turbocharged engine from the latest Blue Whale series that produces 178 hp and 300 Nm torque, which can make it go from 0 to 100 km/’h within 8.23 seconds.

Changan also claims an unbelievable fuel economy of 14 kmpl for this beefed-up SUV, just like other standard sedans. While it has refrained from disclosing the price, the car will obviously come with a hefty price tag on account of its modern and eye-catching design.

The company is also in the middle of expanding its operations in Pakistan and has been testing other vehicles like the Hunter double cabin pickup and the UNI-T crossover that may just be launched here.