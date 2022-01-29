Rizwan and Masood Smack a Record Partnership Against Shaheen & Co.

Multan Sultans opening pair Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood registered the highest partnership for Multan in PSL history. The duo scored 150 runs in their match against Lahore Qalandars as they helped their team to a commanding position in their chase of 207.

Previously, the highest partnership for Multan Sultans was scored between Rilee Rossouw and Shan Masood for the fourth-wicket in their match against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 5.

Shan Masood also crossed his highest individual score in PSL history. His scintillating knock of 83 runs is his highest score in PSL. Previously his highest individual score was 73. His opening partner Mohammad Rizwan also achieved a milestone during the innings. Rizwan became the 11th batter in PSL history to cross the 1,000 run-mark.

Multan will face Quetta Gladiators in their next encounter. The match will be played on 31 January at National Stadium Karachi.

