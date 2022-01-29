Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Multan’s Win Over Lahore

Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Multan continued their winning run as they chased down a mammoth target of 207 with 5 wickets and 1 ball to spare.

Advertisement

Lahore got off to a flying start as openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique put them in a commanding position before Kamran Ghulam joined Fakhar in the middle and dismantled the Multan bowling unit. Late flurry from Rashid Khan and David Wiese helped Lahore post a huge total of 206/5 on the board.

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz and Kamran Akmal Allowed to Join Zalmi Squad

Multan responded with heavy blows of their own as Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood put on a franchise record partnership at the top of the order. Shan scored his highest individual score in PSL history before being sent back to the pavilion by Rashid Khan. Ultimately, Multan chased down the target in a nail-biting finish.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 Points Table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 2 2 0 – 4 +0.566 Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 – 2 +0.212 Islamabad United 0 0 0 – 0 – Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 – 0 -0.212 Lahore Qalandars 1 0 1 – 0 -0.327 Karachi Kings 1 0 1 – 0 -0.673

Check out PSL Live Score, complete PSL 7 Schedule, and latest PSL Stats here!