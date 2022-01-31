Fakhar Zaman Joins Exclusive Club After Blistering Century Against Karachi Kings

Fakhar Zaman made a blistering 106 runs on 60 deliveries as Lahore Qalandars registered their first win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 against arch-rivals Karachi Kings last night.
While the memorable knock was his first ton in the PSL, the 31-year-old also crossed the 1,500-run mark in the tournament’s history, becoming the fourth member of this exclusive club.
Since making his debut for Lahore Qalandars in 2017, the left-hand batter has played 52 matches in the PSL. He has scored 1,533 runs at an average of 30.05 and a strike rate of 138.48. He has made 10 half-centuries as well.
Karachi King’s skipper Babar Azam has 2,166 runs to his name in 61 matches. He has also featured for Islamabad United previously. Peshawar Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal has 1,820 runs to his name in 69 matches while his teammate Shoaib Malik has 1,554 runs in 63 matches.
Here are the top 5 run-getters in PSL history:
|Player
|Team(s)
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Babar Azam
|KK, IU
|2016-2022
|61
|59
|2166
|90*
|42.47
|120.73
|0
|21
|Kamran Akmal
|PZ
|2016-2021
|69
|68
|1820
|107*
|27.57
|136.84
|3
|11
|Shoaib Malik
|KK, MS, PZ
|2016-2022
|63
|59
|1554
|73
|33.06
|128.42
|0
|9
|Fakhar Zaman
|LQ
|2017-2022
|52
|52
|1533
|106
|30.05
|138.48
|1
|10
|SR Watson
|IU, QG
|2016-2020
|46
|46
|1361
|91*
|32.40
|138.59
|0
|9
Note: These stats are taken after PSL 2022 match 6 between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.
It is worth mentioning here that Fakhar Zaman has featured in five PSL seasons in comparison to the three members of this club who have played one more season than him. Moreover, along with Kamran Akmal, Fakhar Zaman is the only player to achieve this feat while playing for a single franchise.
Lahore Qalandars currently sit at the fourth spot on the PSL points table. They will now take on Peshawar Zalmi on 2 February. They will play Islamabad United on 5 February and Quetta Gladiators on 7 February before the completion of the Karachi leg of PSL 2022.
